National Pension Service Has $117.18 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 804,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $117,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $161.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.