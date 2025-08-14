Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 3,754,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 1,182,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ascot Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Trading Down 8.3%

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.