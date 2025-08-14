Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Jamf makes up 2.6% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Jamf by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAMF stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Jamf had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Strosahl sold 16,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $173,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,524,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,085.75. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Benz sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $123,328.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 347,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,564.30. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,957 shares of company stock worth $755,361 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

