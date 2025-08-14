Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
Diversified Energy Trading Down 0.6%
Diversified Energy stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.70.
About Diversified Energy
