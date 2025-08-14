Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Diversified Energy stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

