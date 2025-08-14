Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17, Zacks reports. Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $923.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.15. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $64,904.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,593.46. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,720 shares of company stock worth $140,095. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 125.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

