abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
