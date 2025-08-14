abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Get abrdn National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.