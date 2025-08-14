Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $1.20, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $621 million, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.01. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBPH. Jones Trading raised shares of Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 326,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,596.02. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,800. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

