Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
ASGI opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
