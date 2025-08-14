Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

ASGI opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

