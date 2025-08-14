Analyzing Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vipshop and PhoneX”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $14.85 billion 0.56 $1.06 billion $1.91 8.55 PhoneX $179.41 million 0.25 $6.41 million $0.16 8.35

Risk & Volatility

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX. PhoneX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vipshop has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 6.87% 18.04% 10.21% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vipshop and PhoneX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 5 3 0 2.38 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vipshop currently has a consensus target price of $15.8286, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Vipshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than PhoneX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vipshop beats PhoneX on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products. It also provides internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing. In addition, the company engages in warehousing, retail business, product procurement, and software development and information technology support activities. The company provides branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through retail stores. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

