Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,266 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,216,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,929,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,407,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1%

HON opened at $216.45 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

