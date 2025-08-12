Core Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

