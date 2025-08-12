Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,080 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Kenvue by 120.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 2,071.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.