Trajan Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Trajan Wealth LLC lowered its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

