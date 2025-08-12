HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 60,774 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,478,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $548,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $458.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $462.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

