Ranmore Fund Management Ltd Takes $8.64 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ranmore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,000. Universal Health Services comprises 5.2% of Ranmore Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,928,000 after purchasing an additional 219,942 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 322,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,301,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,427,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.33 and a 200 day moving average of $179.02. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $227.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

