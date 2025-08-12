Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 2.3% of Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.40.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

