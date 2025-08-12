Trajan Wealth LLC Purchases 5,159 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC)

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,116,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.83. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $57.76.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.