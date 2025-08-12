TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of TE Connectivity worth $380,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 37,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,178,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,852,000 after acquiring an additional 514,305 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $199.73 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $212.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,963.28. The trade was a 49.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,795 shares of company stock worth $26,401,597. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.