Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.73 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $105.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $826,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 467,611 shares in the company, valued at $61,855,583.08. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,864. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

