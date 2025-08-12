Cypress Capital Group Decreases Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in McKesson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its position in McKesson by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in McKesson by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $5,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock valued at $37,461,210. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.73.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $673.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.90. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.88 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

