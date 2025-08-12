Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40,425.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $1,218.31 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $627.07 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $517.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,232.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,096.90.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

