Trajan Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 74,194 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,278,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

