iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Holdings Lifted by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,346,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,335 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,303,000 after buying an additional 6,979,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,328,000 after buying an additional 3,151,863 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 559.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,455,000 after buying an additional 1,172,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,782,000 after buying an additional 1,167,427 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $111.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.91.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

