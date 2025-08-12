Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 2.0% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 136.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $550.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $562.40 and its 200 day moving average is $562.14. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,296,314.19. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.73.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

