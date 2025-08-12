King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $38,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Corning Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,484 shares of company stock valued at $12,813,804 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

