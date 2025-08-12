Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $144.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

