Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VBR opened at $197.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

