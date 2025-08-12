Westpac Banking Corp Sells 635 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,265,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Broyhill Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $3,958,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

