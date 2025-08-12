Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Lowered by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,553,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,594,000 after purchasing an additional 351,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520,997 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,850,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $119.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

