AIA Group Ltd Sells 41,196 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,196 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $225,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $285,428,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Exelon by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,008,000 after buying an additional 83,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Exelon Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.