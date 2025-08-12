Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Today – August 9th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, NVE, Nano Dimension, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce or apply nanoscale materials and devices—typically materials or components measured in billionths of a meter. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to emerging industries such as advanced electronics, biotechnology, and materials science. Because the field is still evolving, nanotechnology stocks often carry higher growth potential alongside increased technical and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $10.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,913. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.94. The stock had a trading volume of 141,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,971. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $129.84 and a 12 month high of $241.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.55 and its 200 day moving average is $209.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 53,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,335. The firm has a market cap of $298.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.19. NVE has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,636. The firm has a market cap of $288.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.13. Nano Dimension has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 49,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,675. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,135. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $163.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clene (CLNNW)

NASDAQ:CLNNW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 60,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,061. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

