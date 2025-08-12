JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $409.05 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,897 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $409,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in Pool by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pool by 107.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pool by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Pool by 127.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $306.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.70 and its 200-day moving average is $314.90. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.14.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

