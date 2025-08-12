Top Mining Stocks To Consider – August 9th

MP Materials, ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Caterpillar, and Motorola Solutions are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the exploration, development and extraction of mineral resources such as gold, copper, coal or rare earth elements. By owning these equities, investors gain exposure to commodity price movements but must also contend with risks like fluctuating resource prices, operational challenges and changing environmental or regulatory conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. 24,348,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,364,272. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $79.36.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $871.70. 1,901,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $982.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $944.74.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $465.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,150. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $425.90 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.55.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $416.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,406. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $441.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

NYSE MSI traded up $9.02 on Friday, reaching $454.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.92. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

