Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,439,000. American Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in United Airlines by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 65,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 54,079 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,411 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.