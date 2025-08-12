Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CRH by 43.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 27.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CRH by 211.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 958,061 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in CRH by 22.2% in the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 226,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 41,013 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

