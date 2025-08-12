2,684,262 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,684,262 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $178,342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in HDFC Bank by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,495,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $57.78 and a 52 week high of $79.61.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.