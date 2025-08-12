AIA Group Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 256.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:SWK opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

