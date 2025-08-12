Informed Momentum Co LLC Invests $4.82 Million in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.8% of Informed Momentum Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,099,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Rebecca Taub sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 461,044 shares in the company, valued at $161,365,400. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total transaction of $490,042.00. Following the sale, the director owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,513,014.92. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,316,969. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL stock opened at $349.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of -1.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.63 and a 52-week high of $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.43.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

