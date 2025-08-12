Informed Momentum Co LLC Invests $4.13 Million in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $169.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $131.29 and a one year high of $178.68. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.45.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.28. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

