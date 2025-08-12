HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 56,689 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,689 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $430,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.