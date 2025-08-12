AIA Group Ltd Acquires 20,196 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 42,087 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.8%

ADM stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

