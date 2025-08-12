Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Equitable by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $29,939,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Equitable Stock Up 2.3%

EQH stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $352,698.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,391.80. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,666 shares of company stock worth $7,145,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

