AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in America Movil were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in America Movil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 148,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in America Movil by 21.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in America Movil by 0.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in America Movil by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in America Movil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of America Movil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

America Movil Stock Up 0.0%

AMX stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.80. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Research analysts expect that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 300.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This is a positive change from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

