Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.

Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

