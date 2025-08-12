Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.
Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE IR opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03.
Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ingersoll Rand
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- CrowdStrike Faces Valuation Test Before Key Earnings Report
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.