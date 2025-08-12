AIA Group Ltd Acquires 9,583 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 616.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,539,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $6,543,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 7,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 199,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,910,750. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 12,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,961,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,702,552.80. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,764,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,591,012. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $248.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.95 and its 200-day moving average is $246.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $192.61 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

