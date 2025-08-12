Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Insulet were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 553.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.71.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $304.84 on Tuesday. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.31 and a twelve month high of $329.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

