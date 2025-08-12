Trajan Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Trajan Wealth LLC lowered its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,334 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BILZ stock opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.77 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.