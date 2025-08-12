Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
