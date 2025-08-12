124,213 Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Purchased by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Trajan Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,289,000 after buying an additional 143,263 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13,462.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

