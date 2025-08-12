C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $258.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $260.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

